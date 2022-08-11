Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 108,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 105,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$104.99 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

