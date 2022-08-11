Radware’s (RDWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Radware Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.26, a P/E/G ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Radware by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Radware by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

