Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Razor Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About Razor Energy
