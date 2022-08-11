Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

