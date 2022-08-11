RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Short Interest Down 88.4% in July

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,864,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.7 %

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

ROLLP stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,362. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

