RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.36.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 565.71%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 in the last three months. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.