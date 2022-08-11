ReapChain (REAP) Price Tops $0.0760 on Top Exchanges

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. ReapChain has a market cap of $23.38 million and $7.09 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067215 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.