Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $109.00 to $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAH opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.