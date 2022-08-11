Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

BP (LON: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2022 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

LON:BP traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 421.25 ($5.09). 33,036,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.89. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £379.26 ($458.26). Insiders bought 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,387 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

