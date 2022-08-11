Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.57

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $9.95. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 56,026 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RDEIY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Stories

