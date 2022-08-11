Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.57

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $9.95. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 56,026 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on RDEIY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.