Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 17.7 %

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 48,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

