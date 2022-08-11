Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 95.7% per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 105.90% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.