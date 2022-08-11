Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 6,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,856,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $370.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,332,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.