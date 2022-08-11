Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNLSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Renault from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

