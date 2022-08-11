RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

RenovoRx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

