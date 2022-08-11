Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

RPTX stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.23.

Insider Activity at Repare Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 149,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,819.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at $56,564,774.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

