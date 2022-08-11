Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Repay Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.4% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 164,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.