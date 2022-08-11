Research Analysts Set Expectations for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $130,815. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 309,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 125,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

