Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):

7/29/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $168.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $170.00.

7/19/2022 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/19/2022 – QUALCOMM was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

7/15/2022 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $149.27. 101,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,683. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

