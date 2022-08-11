Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $145,274.22 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

NYSE RFP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 85.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Resolute Forest Products

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

