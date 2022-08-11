Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $145,274.22 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance
NYSE RFP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 85.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
