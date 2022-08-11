Reviewing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.09 billion 2.84 $414.98 million $3.96 10.05 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BankUnited and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 32.13% 12.00% 0.96% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BankUnited and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 3 3 1 0 1.71 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BankUnited pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.