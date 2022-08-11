Reviewing Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 3.39 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -11.54 Vitru $116.98 million 3.31 $13.09 million $0.56 29.61

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.0% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72% Vitru 10.96% 8.79% 5.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nerdy currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.89%. Vitru has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.75%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Vitru beats Nerdy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Vitru

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.