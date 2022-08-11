Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 35.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Revlon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 18,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,263. Revlon has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

Institutional Trading of Revlon

Revlon Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Revlon by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

