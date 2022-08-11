Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 35.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE REV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 18,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,263. Revlon has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
