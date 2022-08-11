Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($190.82) to €251.00 ($256.12) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of RNMBY opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

