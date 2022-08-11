RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$504.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.46 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$1.95 EPS.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.73.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

