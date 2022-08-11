Rio Tinto Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 65,553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the average daily volume of 6,297 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 110,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,789. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

