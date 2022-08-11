RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EMN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,089. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.