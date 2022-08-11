RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,234 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,648,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

