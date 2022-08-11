RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NVO stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $247.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

