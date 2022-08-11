Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$41.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$37.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.70. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$16.69 and a 52-week high of C$38.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

About Uni-Select

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.