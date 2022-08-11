Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$6.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.19.

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$332.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

