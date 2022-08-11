Royal Bank of Canada Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$26.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.42% from the company’s previous close.

FORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$34.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FORA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.24. 67,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.09. The stock has a market cap of C$260.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$7.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.00.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

