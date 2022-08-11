Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Increases Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.28% of Luxfer worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Luxfer by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Luxfer by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,366. The firm has a market cap of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

