S4FE (S4F) One Day Volume Tops $2,032.00

S4FE (S4F) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a market cap of $526,624.20 and $2,032.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S4FE alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.