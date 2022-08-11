Safe Haven Tops 1-Day Volume of $176,299.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $176,299.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,963.14 or 0.99924818 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.