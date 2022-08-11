Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.45

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.45 and traded as low as $27.30. Safran shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 88,751 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFRY. Barclays boosted their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran Cuts Dividend

Safran Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

(Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.