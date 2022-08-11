Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Short Interest Update

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagaliam Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,791,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,688,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sagaliam Acquisition by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 562,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,685. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

