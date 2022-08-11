Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.11. 709,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $475.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.