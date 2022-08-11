Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

