Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,884,300 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 990,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,046.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of SFRRF stock remained flat at $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.