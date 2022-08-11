Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 80.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,945,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 865,406 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,147,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $18,194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,375,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 million and a P/E ratio of -24.81. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

