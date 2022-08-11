Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 889.3% in July

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 889.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Santos stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 365,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,424. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

