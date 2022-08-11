Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 889.3% in July

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 889.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Santos Trading Up 1.8 %
Santos stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 365,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,424. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.
Santos Company Profile
