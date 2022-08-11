Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Save Foods stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Save Foods has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%.

In other news, Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi acquired 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

