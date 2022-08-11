Scotiabank Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.98.

SPB stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.25. 329,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

