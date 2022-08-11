Scotiabank Raises TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TELUS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

