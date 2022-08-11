Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW) Short Interest Up 152.4% in July

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Up 12.1 %

SGIIW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.