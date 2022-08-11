Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Seer Price Performance

Shares of SEER opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Seer has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seer

Institutional Trading of Seer

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Seer during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

