Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Select Sands Price Performance

Shares of Select Sands stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.