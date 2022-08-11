Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $504,219.21 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

SRTS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.