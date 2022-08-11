Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $504,219.21 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

SRTS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

