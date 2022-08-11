Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $486,241.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $486,241.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,316.92 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,490,229,997 coins and its circulating supply is 10,753,339,988 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.