SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 9,944 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

